Jain monk attacked my Muslim youth: Man behind fake news held in Karnataka

'Postcard News' Mahesh has been arrested on the charge of posting "fake news" aimed at creating communal conflict and bringing a bad name to the state government, the police said on Friday.

Hegde, who was arrested Thursday, had allegedly posted that a Jain monk was attacked by a Muslim youth, they said.

However, the case pertains to the monk, Munisri Upadyaya Mayank, and his associates getting hit by a two-wheeler near Kavalande village on March 11. while they were returning from the pilgrimage in district. The two-wheeler rider was allegedly in an inebriated state, they said.

A release by the police said, "The was aimed at creating conflict between two communities and bringing a bad name to the that nobody is safe in this state."



"Not only thousands of people saw that news, it was also shared on and In this connection, the registered a case against the owner of the and arrested him," it said.

yesterday hit out at the government for the police action against

"Today morning Coward Govt (Karnataka) arrested @mvmeet Mahesh under unconnected IT act 66, that too by using CCB! Shame on you @INCKarnataka (sic)," he tweeted.

However, AICC Randeep Singh Surjewala defended the police for the action, saying, "What happened here, a particular website accused a seer of a minority community being attacked by member of another minority community....they are trying to spread hatred among communities by perpetuating and peddling "



"Why should criminal action not be taken against such people for they disrespect the freedom of press?" he asked.