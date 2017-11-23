Jaipur most expensive 3-day trip, Pune cheapest: TripIndex Cities survey

Across eight major cities in India, Jaipur emerged as the most expensive for December at Rs 45,351 while was the cheapest at Rs 34,704, a survey said on Thursday.

The study, which compared the cost of a three-day break for December in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, found that the average price for a short break was Rs 39,693 (excluding flights), with prices varying significantly from the least to the most expensive.

Travel site TripAdvisor's seventh edition of its annual "TripIndex Cities" took into account typical in-destination costs for two people which included a for three nights, a visit to five attractions, lunch each day, a taxi to and from dinner each day including the cost of dinner.

"TripAdvisor's report is a great indicator of the costs involved for a short stay during this period and helps travellers to assess the various aspects of their travel so they can feel confident of their choices and of making the absolute most of their trip," said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India.

The survey highlighted that for eating out, travellers could get the best value for lunch and dinner in at Rs 2,730 and Rs 8,325 respectively, while was the most expensive for dinner at Rs 13,326 and for lunch at Rs 4,188.

"Three taxi journeys of six kilometre each in can set you back by Rs 1,440 while the same distance in Pune, Jaipur, Bangaluru and are almost half at Rs 756, Rs 708, Rs 696 and Rs 636 respectively," said the study.

The report revealed that prices to visitor attractions varied significantly.

"... with some destinations predominantly offering free or low entrance fee such as and as compared with other destinations where attractions are a key part of the overall cost like and Bangalore," it added.

