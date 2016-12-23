Jaipur Police deny arresting Hardik Patel

Gujarat Patidar leader in a on Friday claimed that he was "arrested" in Jaipur, but the city have denied it, saying he was only escorted.

Patel earlier said he was arrested on landing at the airport but the officer told him that it was done as a precautionary measure as there were risks to his life.

" cited threats to my life as the reason," Patel said and added he was "taken into custody". He even quoted an unnamed senior officer as saying that there were "orders from above" to "arrest" him.

However, the in have denied any such arrest.

"We neither arrested nor detained him. We only provided him escort as there were some security concerns," (East) Deputy Commissioner of Kumwar Rashtradeep said.

"He (Patel) is now on his way to Udaipur where he is living for the last couple of months and has already crossed Ajmer district. If we would have arrested or detained him, would it be possible for him to tweet," the officer said.