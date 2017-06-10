Jairam Ramesh on Indira Gandhi, the environmentalist

Jairam's new book is a thorough documentation of former PM Indira Gandhi's love for nature

Jairam's new book is a thorough documentation of former PM Indira Gandhi's love for nature

Let me say this at the outset. Jairam Ramesh’s new book is a thorough documentation of Indira Gandhi’s love for nature. It showcases how several of India’s laws on environment and forests emerged from the former prime minister’s passion for ecology. She led with zeal to set in place the Wildlife Protection Act, 1976, set up Project Tiger, legislate the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and bring to table the air and water pollution Act. What the book does not assess is the consequences India either suffered or enjoyed as a result of some of these laws ...

Nitin Sethi