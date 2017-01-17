Jallikattu protests: 200 taken into custody; slogans raised against police

More than 200 youths were taken into custody after they held at Alanganallur village, demanding the lifting of on Jallikattu, police said on Tuesday.

Residents on Tuesday shouted slogans against police and demanded the release of youths who were taken into custody last night.

Police said the youths had come to Alanganallur on Monday expecting that would be held following an invitation through social media.

Police had on Monday made lathi-charge to disperse several youths when they made an unsuccessful bid to tame bulls released on the roads by miscreants.

Police said many youths tried to rush towards the "exit" point at the venue and the situation went out of control forcing them to resort to lathi charge to disperse them. However, some youths managed to hold a rally shouting slogans against police, central government and PETA. Many supporters staged a dharna near the venue.

As some youths refused to disperse and continued their protest, police took them into custody last night. They have been lodged in marriage halls at Vadipatti and Alanganallur, police said.

People on Tuesday took out a rally and blocked road traffic demanding their release.

Madurai District Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S Bidari urged protesters to hold only peaceful agitations. He assured them that those taken into custody would be released.

A strong contingent of police personnel had been deployed at Alanganallur as hundreds of youths from different parts of the state arrived at the village, which is famous for the bull taming sport, after news spread that would be conducted defying the ban.

Supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting after the imposed a on it.

Police had earlier foiled attempts to conduct the bull taming sport, associated with Pongal harvest festivities, in southern districts of Tamil Nadu, detaining several people.