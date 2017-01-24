Jallikattu protests turn violent

The legislative Assembly on Monday passed the (a bull-taming sport) Bill, which upholds the traditions of the state, in the midst of the worst violence and dislocation in Chennai in 30 years.

The Bill says the pastime plays a role in preserving and promoting the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu. It also says is vital for the survival and continuance of native breeds of bulls. The Bill has amended the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, keeping bulls out of its purview. In 1987, there were widespread anti-Hindi agitations, in which the DMK took a prominent part.

The latest round of violence affected life in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy. Local trains and buses were stopped at many places. The protestors, who said they were students, attacked policemen and burnt a police station near the Marina Beach in Chennai when the Assembly session was on.

The police said at least 20 policemen, including an assistant commissioner, were injured. Hearing of police intervention, people in various parts of the city blocked roads.

Police sources said till Sunday the atmosphere was peaceful because the agitation was by students. However, “anti-social elements” had a field day on Monday.