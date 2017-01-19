Jallikattu row: DMK backs bandh call given by Tamil outfits

Ruling Congress has already announced its decision to back bandh call for restoration of jallikattu

The Puducherry unit of today extended support to the bandh call given by various Tamil outfits seeking restoration of and to ban PETA.



The bandh called by the outfits will be observed here for 12 hours from 6 AM tomorrow.



In a release here, the Puducherry unit convener R Siva announced that his party backed the call for bandh as Tamils' rights and traditional sport should suffer no hiccups.



Various organisations and political parties including Janata Dal (United) and the CPI have expressed their support to the bandh.



The ruling Congress has already announced its decision to back the bandh call for restoration of (bull taming sport).



President of the Traders Federation of Puducherry M Sivashankaran in a release here said that the merchants and traders would down the shutters tomorrow to show their solidarity with pro- agitators.

