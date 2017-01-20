Jallikattu row: Rajnath Singh assures action on promulgation of ordinance

AIADMK MPs said that the ban on Jallikattu is against the fundamental rights of people of TN

Pressing for an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu, MPs today met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured them that the Centre will take action so that the Tamil Nadu government could promulgate it in the next few days.



The MPs, led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, requested the Home Minister to intervene to ensure promulgation of an ordinance to end the ban on the conduct of Jallikattu.



"The Home Minister has assured us that the file on ordinance will be processed as early as possible so that the ordinance can be promulgated in next two-three days," Thambidurai told PTI.



In a memorandum, the MPs said that the ban on is against the fundamental, religious and cultural rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, especially when such bulls and cows are treated as a part of their own family and are worshipped and no way they are being ill-treated.



"We request you to kindly intervene in the matter immediately to promulgate an ordinance lifting the ban on conduct of Jalikkattu, amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, de-notifying bulls from the notification of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to unable us to preserve our rich culture and tradition," the memorandum said.



After discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and consultations with legal experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state government will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of in the state with Centre's backing.



In view of this, he urged protesters across the state to withdraw their agitation because of the likelihood of the bull taming sport to be held in a "day or two".

Press Trust of India