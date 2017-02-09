TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Health data variations show why UP's health programme needs overhaul
Business Standard

James Mattis calls Parrikar, vows to build upon defence cooperation

This was the first conversation between Mattis and Parrikar

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

James N Mattis, Donald Trump, US, Defense Secretary
James N Mattis (Photo: en.wikipedia.org)

India and US have agreed to "sustain the momentum on key bilateral defence efforts" after Defence Secretary James Mattis called his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar and expressed commitment to build upon the tremendous progress made in bilateral defence cooperation.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders after Mattis was sworn in as the Defense Secretary of the US President Donald Trump last month.

"In their first conversation, Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years, underscoring the strategic importance of the US-India relationship and India's role in advancing global peace and security," the Pentagon Press Secretary Capt Jeff Davis said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Mattis and Minister Parrikar affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defense efforts to include the defense technology and trade initiative," Davis said after the phone call between the two leaders which took place on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

James Mattis calls Parrikar, vows to build upon defence cooperation

This was the first conversation between Mattis and Parrikar

This was the first conversation between Mattis and Parrikar
India and US have agreed to "sustain the momentum on key bilateral defence efforts" after Defence Secretary James Mattis called his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar and expressed commitment to build upon the tremendous progress made in bilateral defence cooperation.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders after Mattis was sworn in as the Defense Secretary of the US President Donald Trump last month.

"In their first conversation, Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years, underscoring the strategic importance of the US-India relationship and India's role in advancing global peace and security," the Pentagon Press Secretary Capt Jeff Davis said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Mattis and Minister Parrikar affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defense efforts to include the defense technology and trade initiative," Davis said after the phone call between the two leaders which took place on Wednesday.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

James Mattis calls Parrikar, vows to build upon defence cooperation

This was the first conversation between Mattis and Parrikar

India and US have agreed to "sustain the momentum on key bilateral defence efforts" after Defence Secretary James Mattis called his Indian counterpart Manohar Parrikar and expressed commitment to build upon the tremendous progress made in bilateral defence cooperation.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders after Mattis was sworn in as the Defense Secretary of the US President Donald Trump last month.

"In their first conversation, Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years, underscoring the strategic importance of the US-India relationship and India's role in advancing global peace and security," the Pentagon Press Secretary Capt Jeff Davis said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Mattis and Minister Parrikar affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defense efforts to include the defense technology and trade initiative," Davis said after the phone call between the two leaders which took place on Wednesday.

image
Business Standard
177 22