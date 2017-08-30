Jammu allotted Rs 200 cr under AMRUT mission

Over Rs 200 crore funds have been allocated for the winter capital of under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), J&K Deputy Chief Minister said.



He said several major towns of the state would also be covered under the AMRUT programme so that they are replete with all modern facilities of urban living.



The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting convened here on Tuesday to review the status of projects in city funded under AMRUT and being executed by the Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED)."Under AMRUT, Rs 206.15 crore funds have been allocated for Jammu, covering the sectors like urban transport, green spaces, drainage and sewerage," he said.The deputy chief minister reviewed the progress on deep drains at various places in the city and also examined the work plan for construction of yet to be taken projects, including deep drains and construction of sewage treatment plant (STP).Singh asked the executing agency to ensure timely completion of the projects through proper monitoring and supervision at the highest level.