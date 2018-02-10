Attack on Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu: 2 JCOs martyred & top 10 developments

Two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) were killed while a colonel-rank officer and daughter of an Armyman were among four people injured after terrorists belonging to Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Sunjwan Indian Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours of Saturday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Subedar Maganlal and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf were killed in the attack by the group of militants. According to news agency ANI, Indian Air Force (IAF) para commandos have been airlifted to Jammu from Udhampur. Another aircraft is airborne to airlift para commandos from Sarsawa. #FLASH Sunjwan Army Camp Attack: IAF para commandos airlifted to Jammu from Udhampur, this morning. Another aircraft is airborne to airlift para commandos from Sarsawa. pic.twitter.com/Qzk12SUtGt
The militants hurled grenades and unleashed heavy volume of automatic gunfire.5) There was prior warning of possible attacks: There were intelligence inputs that JeM militants were planning to carry out an attack around the 5th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged on February 9, 2013, in Tihar Jail, informed sources in the police said. 6) All schools around the camp shut: All educational institutions within half a kilometre radius of the camp have been shut down for the day. 7) J&K speaker on site: Jammu and Kashmir Speaker Kavinder Gupta visited the main gate of the Army camp as security forces carried out the anti-terror operation against the holed up militants. 8) Police have cordoned off the area: The police has cordoned off the area and a search operation was on to pin down the militants. 9) How the attack started: IGP SD Singh Jamwal told reporters here that "around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn't known. They've been cornered in one of the family quarters." Unconfirmed reports said one person has died in the gunfight. 10) Same camp was attacked in 2006: Militants had attacked the same camp in 2006. Twelve soldiers were killed and seven others were injured then before the two 'fidayeen' (suicide) terrorists were neutralised.
