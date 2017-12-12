Jammu & Kashmir: Avalanche hits two Army posts on LoC, 5 soldiers missing

Five soldiers were reported missing after an hit two Army posts on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two soldiers went missing in Kupwara district's Nowgam sector on Monday evening and three others disappeared on Tuesday morning in Bandipora district's Gurez sector.

"Continuing in the area is hampering rescue operations," a police officer said.



A rescue operation was underway in the area.

More than five feet deep snow had accumulated in Gurez due to the heavy that started on Monday evening, the officer added.