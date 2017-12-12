Jammu & Kashmir: Avalanche hits two Army posts on LoC, 5 soldiers missing

-
-
Five soldiers were reported missing after an avalanche hit two Army posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
Two soldiers went missing in Kupwara district's Nowgam sector on Monday evening and three others disappeared on Tuesday morning in Bandipora district's Gurez sector.
"Continuing snowfall in the area is hampering rescue operations," a police officer said.
A rescue operation was underway in the area.
More than five feet deep snow had accumulated in Gurez due to the heavy snowfall that started on Monday evening, the officer added.
