Jammu & Kashmir: Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy firing along LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops on Saturday traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence officer said.

The Pakistani troops initiated the ongoing firing exchange in Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector since 9.20 am, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta told IANS.

In another incident, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire since Friday night along the Poonch

" Army used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 11 pm on Friday along the Poonch LoC," Mehta added.

The posts were retaliating strongly and effectively.

Meanwhile, Parvaiz Ahmad, an employee of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was injured in the shelling on Thursday on the Ahmed succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Two others, including a head constable and another BRO employee, were also injured on Thursday.

In retaliatory action, the claimed that at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday.