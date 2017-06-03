TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

EC's EVM challenge today: AAP to hold its own hackathon to prove tampering
Business Standard

Jammu & Kashmir: Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy firing along LoC

In retaliation, Indian Army claimed that at least 5 Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday

IANS  |  Jammu 

Representative image. Indian Army personnel taking positions
Representative image. Indian Army personnel taking positions

Indian and Pakistani troops on Saturday traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence officer said.

The Pakistani troops initiated the ongoing firing exchange in Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector since 9.20 am, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta told IANS.

In another incident, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire since Friday night along the Poonch LoC.

"Pakistan Army used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 11 pm on Friday along the Poonch LoC," Mehta added.

The Indian Army posts were retaliating strongly and effectively.

Meanwhile, Parvaiz Ahmad, an employee of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was injured in the Pakistan shelling on Thursday on the LoC. Ahmed succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Two others, including a Border Security Force head constable and another BRO employee, were also injured on Thursday.

In retaliatory action, the Indian Army claimed that at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Jammu & Kashmir: Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy firing along LoC

In retaliation, Indian Army claimed that at least 5 Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday

In retaliation, Indian Army claimed that at least 5 Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday

Indian and Pakistani troops on Saturday traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence officer said.

The Pakistani troops initiated the ongoing firing exchange in Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector since 9.20 am, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta told IANS.

In another incident, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire since Friday night along the Poonch LoC.

"Pakistan Army used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 11 pm on Friday along the Poonch LoC," Mehta added.

The Indian Army posts were retaliating strongly and effectively.

Meanwhile, Parvaiz Ahmad, an employee of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was injured in the Pakistan shelling on Thursday on the LoC. Ahmed succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Two others, including a Border Security Force head constable and another BRO employee, were also injured on Thursday.

In retaliatory action, the Indian Army claimed that at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Jammu & Kashmir: Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy firing along LoC

In retaliation, Indian Army claimed that at least 5 Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday

Indian and Pakistani troops on Saturday traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence officer said.

The Pakistani troops initiated the ongoing firing exchange in Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector since 9.20 am, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta told IANS.

In another incident, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire since Friday night along the Poonch LoC.

"Pakistan Army used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 11 pm on Friday along the Poonch LoC," Mehta added.

The Indian Army posts were retaliating strongly and effectively.

Meanwhile, Parvaiz Ahmad, an employee of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was injured in the Pakistan shelling on Thursday on the LoC. Ahmed succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Two others, including a Border Security Force head constable and another BRO employee, were also injured on Thursday.

In retaliatory action, the Indian Army claimed that at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday.

image
Business Standard
177 22