Jammu terror attack: MoD clears Rs 160 bn rifle purchase & 10 developments

Security forces killed two (LeT) terrorists who hid in a building after a failed attempt to attack a CRPF camp, ending a 32-hour gunbattle in downtown on Tuesday. The security operation to flush out the terrorists from the under-construction building in Karan Nagar in the heart of the city was carried out by a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, a police official said. The army was not involved in the operation. Here are top 10 developments 1. On Saturday, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked the residential quarter inside the Army camp at Sunjuwan in Jammu, killing seven people and injuring 10. Among the slain were six soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and father of one of the slain soldiers. Three heavily-armed terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action by the Army. 2. Tributes paid to slain Army personnel in Jammu On Tuesday, tributes were paid to the five Army men who lost their lives in a terror attack on Sunjuwan Military camp. Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, ministers Abdul Haq Khan and Choudhary Zulfkar, state BJP president and MLA Sat Sharma, among others, were present in the ceremony. Senior Army and police officials including General Officer Commanding of Rising Star Corps Lt. Gen Y V K Mohan also laid wreaths on the bodies of the Army men. JCO Madan Lal Choudhary (50) of Kathua was cremated with full military honours at his village yesterday, while the body of Havaldar Rakesh Chandra of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand was recovered from the scene of the gunfight last night. #WATCH J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Karan Nagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sECH5chjMJ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018 3. Thousands attend funeral of soldiers Hundreds of people including women and children on Tuesday thronged Tral’s Reshipora village to mourn the killing of an army soldier and his father in the on Jammu’s Sunjwan military station. Bodies of Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh and his father Ghulam Mohiuddin reached the village on Tuesday afternoon. Iqbal, 32, who had served the Army for 12 years, married Shabnama two years ago. Their son is 18 months old. 4. Defence ministry clears Rs 160 billion rifle purchase Two days after yet another deadly terrorist strike in Jammu claimed six Indian lives, Ministry of Defence, headed by Nirmala Sitharaman, cleared the capital purchase of assault rifles, sniper rifles and light machine guns worth about Rs 159.35 billion ($2.5 billion). Approval was accorded for procuring 740,000 assault rifles for an estimated cost of Rs 122.80 billion ($1.91 billion). Over the preceding decade, the defence ministry has gone through several long-running acquisition processes for small arms – which include assault rifles, carbines and light machine guns – but cancelled them all, most recently last year. ALSO READ: In the wake of Jammu terror strike, MoD clears Rs 160 bn rifle procurement 5. Restrictions imposed in Srinagar In wake of the security operation underway in Karan Nagar, authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Restrictions have been imposed in eight police station areas as a precautionary measure, the official said. He said curbs, under Section 144 of the CrPc, have been imposed in Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Kralkhud, Shaheedgunj and Karan Nagar police station areas. 6. Twitter expresses anger #JammuTerrorAttack Terrsts been targetting residential qtr after storming in campuses. Either we r unable to assess threat properly or some weakness being exploited. Need for critical analysis by SFs in finding innovative unconventional means on grnd. Veterans can share when reqd. — Bhola Nath, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) February 10, 2018 #JammuTerrorAttack please clean comb the system for traitors and pak sympathisers. Just 4 terrorists are giving us a trying time is not a trivial matter. — Roopamenon (@tnBhajpa) February 10, 2018 This on army camp isn’t possible without the local Support of RADICALS of Batindi Sunjwan Area#Jammu #JammuTerrorAttack — Nirja sharma (@NirjaSharma) February 10, 2018 7. Army paying brunt for PDP-BJP's opportunistic alliance: Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the personnel are paying with their blood for the opportunistic alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). "PDP says 'talks' with Pakistan. BJP Defence Minister says 'Pakistan will pay the price'. While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/ PDP's opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modi Ji dithers," Gandhi said in a tweet. 1. PDP says “talks” with Pakistan. 2. BJP Defence Minister says "Pakistan will pay the price". While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/ PDP’s opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modi Ji dithers. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 13, 2018 8. Asaduddin Owaisi notices absence of Modi's tweet Hitting out at the central government over the terror attack at Jammu's Sunjwan Military Camp, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said five of the seven soldiers martyred were Muslims. Owaisi also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not tweeted about the attack even after four days. "I want to ask the RSS why it is quiet when five out of seven killed in Sunjwan attack were Kashmiri Muslims. They question a Muslim's love and loyalty for the country every night in TV studios. They call us Pakistani, but we are the ones dying for the country," Owaisi said in Hyderabad, his Lok Sabha constituency. 9. RSS more efficient than Indian Army Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat kicked up a political storm by saying, "RSS could ‘prepare the society’ faster than the Indian Army". “Preparing an army takes six to seven months but we [RSS cadres] will be battle ready in two-three days...this is our capability and discipline that marks us apart,” said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at a meeting of the organisation in Muzaffarpur on Sunday. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the Army should be kept beyond politics. “ us not compare a bunch of young people with bamboo sticks and khaki shorts to the Army.” 10. 2017 saw 98% more terrorist-related deaths in J&K than in 2013 The year 2017 saw 358 terrorist-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir–98% more than in 2013 when 181 deaths were recorded–according to an IndiaSpend analysis of data from the South Asian Terrorism Portal, run by the Institute for Conflict Management, a Delhi-based non-profit. Although more than twice as many terrorists were killed in 2017 (218) as in 2013 (100), there was a sharper increase in civilian deaths–57 in 2017, up 185% from 20 in 2013. As many as 324 security personnel have died at the hands of terrorists over the past five years. Terrorists killed 83 security personnel in 2017, a 36% increase from 61 in 2013. This shows an overall worsening of the security situation in the state. 