Jammu terror attack: MoD clears Rs 160 bn rifle purchase & 10 developments

Security forces killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who hid in a building after a failed attempt to attack a CRPF camp, ending a 32-hour gunbattle in downtown Srinagar on Tuesday. The security operation to flush out the terrorists from the under-construction building in Karan Nagar in the heart of the city was carried out by a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, a police official said. The army was not involved in the operation. Here are top 10 developments 1. On Saturday, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked the residential quarter inside the Army camp at Sunjuwan in Jammu, killing seven people and injuring 10. Among the slain were six soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and father of one of the slain soldiers. Three heavily-armed JeM terrorists were killed in the retaliatory action by the Army. 2. Tributes paid to slain Army personnel in Jammu On Tuesday, tributes were paid to the five Army men who lost their lives in a terror attack on Sunjuwan Military camp. Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, ministers Abdul Haq Khan and Choudhary Zulfkar, state BJP president and MLA Sat Sharma, among others, were present in the ceremony. Senior Army and police officials including General Officer Commanding of Rising Star Corps Lt. Gen Y V K Mohan also laid wreaths on the bodies of the Army men. JCO Madan Lal Choudhary (50) of Kathua was cremated with full military honours at his village yesterday, while the body of Havaldar Rakesh Chandra of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand was recovered from the scene of the gunfight last night. #WATCH J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Karan Nagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sECH5chjMJ Twitter expresses anger #JammuTerrorAttack Terrsts been targetting residential qtr after storming in campuses. Either we r unable to assess threat properly or some weakness being exploited. Need for critical analysis by SFs in finding innovative unconventional means on grnd. Veterans can share when reqd. #JammuTerrorAttack please clean comb the system for traitors and pak sympathisers. Just 4 terrorists are giving us a trying time is not a trivial matter. This terrorist attack on army camp isn’t possible without the local Support of RADICALS of Batindi Sunjwan Area#Jammu #JammuTerrorAttack 1. PDP says “talks” with Pakistan. 2. BJP Defence Minister says "Pakistan will pay the price". While our soldiers pay with their blood for BJP/ PDP’s opportunistic alliance and non-existent Kashmir policy; Modi Ji dithers.
