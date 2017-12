Jasprit Bumrah named in SA Test squad; Parthiv, Hardik return

Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah today got his first Test call-up while wicketkeeper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the 17-member Indian squad for the three-match Test series in



The national selectors, who here, picked seven batsmen, seven bowlers, one all-rounder and two wicketkeepers in the team to be led by Virat Kohli, beginning January 5.



has been named as vice-captain.The 23-year-old Bumrah has played 28 ODIS and 30 T20 Internationals but has not featured in the longest format of the game so far.The selectors also named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20 series against under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.Kohli has rested himself from the T20 series against beginning in on December 20.Test squad against SA: Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, (vc), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Parthiv Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Burmah, Hardik Pandya.India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, M S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Mohd Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.