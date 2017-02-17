Jat agitation continues as protestors turn down govt's plea for meeting

The in seeking in education and government jobs among other demands entered its 20th day on Friday even as the members of the community turned down a government plea for holding fresh parleys.

"We have turned down the fresh appeal of ADGP (law and order) Mohammad Akil for holding parleys. The next course of action and shape of agitation will be decided on February 19," Yashpal Malik, president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), which is spearheading the agitation, told PTI.

A 50-member committee of the AIJASS at a meeting in Jassia at Rohtak on Friday concluded that the Jat protest will continue in a "peaceful manner", he said.

The protest by Jats continued at a different location across Haryana, he said while adding: "We are committed to maintain peace at all costs."

The Jat leader, however, slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for not taking the Jats stir "seriously".

"The CM is not making efforts for a meeting with the community members," he alleged.

February 19 would be observed as 'Balidan Divas' at different places in the country in the memory of those who lost their lives during last year's agitation, Malik said.

The government in the state had last week formed a five-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, to hold talks with the agitating Jats.

Recently, a meeting between representatives of a government-appointed committee and leaders of the remained inconclusive.

Besides seeking quota in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category, the demands of the Jats include the release of those jailed during last year's agitation, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the stir.

There is also a demand of action against MP from Kurukshetra constituency Raj Kumar Saini for his alleged anti-Jat rants.

The main opposition party in Haryana, the INLD, has openly come out in support of the agitating Jats this time and asked the government to meet their demands.