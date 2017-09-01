Jat reservation: Punjab & Haryana HC upholds quota provision

The and High on Friday extended till December 31 the freeze on the government's notification on 10 per cent reservation for Jats and five other communities.

The asked the to compile data on various communities in and submit a report to the Backward Classes Commission by December 31.

The assembly had on March 29 last year unanimously passed a bill on reservations for persons belonging to the state's backward classes, including politically dominant Jats.

On May 13, 2016, the Bharatiya Janata Party in led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had notified the Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act, 2016.

The High put on hold the implementation of the impugned notification on May 26 following a public interest litigation by Bhiwani resident Murari Lal Gupta.

The petitioner argued that the government's decision was contrary to the basic structure of the Constitution. He cited a Supreme ruling last year that said the Jats could not be treated as a backward community.

The petitioner said when the Supreme had observed that the Jats could not be treated as backward, the assembly had no right to pass the said Act.

The Act provides for 10 per cent reservation in Group 'C' and 'D' and six per cent reservation in Group 'A' and 'B' posts for the Jats, Jat Sikhs, Rors, Bishnois, Tyagis, and Mulla Jats or Muslim Jats.

It also provided for 10 per cent reservation of seats educational institutions to these communities.

The state promised reservation after the to press the demand paralysed the state for nine days in February 2016. As many as 30 persons were killed and 320 others injured, and property worth hundreds of crores of rupees destroyed in the violence during the

