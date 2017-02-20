Jat stir to continue after govt's talks with agitators remains inconclusive

A fresh round of talks between protesting Jats and government on Monday remained inconclusive as the community members remained adamant on their demands and said their stir will continue.

The government's five-member committee headed by chief secretary D S Dhesi held talks with Jat leaders for over three hours and announced to constitute a four-member panel to resolve the issues, including withdrawal of cases registered during the last year's stir.

All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti (AIJASS) chief Yashpal Malik, who is spearheading the protest, said, "The agitation by Jats will continue till the demands are met."

It has been decided that a four-member panel comprising two members each from the government and the Jats will be formed to resolve the matter, he said, adding the government representatives have agreed to raise compensation for those seriously injured during last year's stir to Rs 2 lakh.

"The meeting was held for over three hours in two to three phases. Understanding has been reached between the Jats and government on two issues and peace will be maintained at all costs in the state," Dhesi said.

He said the government has provided jobs to 25 next of the kins of those killed during the last year's stir.

"The Jats wanted permanent jobs for the next of kin of those killed in the violence and government will consider this after discussions with the newly set up panel," Dhesi said.

The chief secretary said after the court verdict, the government will refer the Jats' demand for in and educational institutes to the Centre.

The first round of talks between the two sides, held on February 11, had also remained inconclusive.

Terming Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as a "wise man", Malik alleged that "a few persons within the BJP" want to "destabilise" him.

Yesterday, Khattar had said that the Jats' demands will be fulfilled "within the scope of the law."

Malik said February 26 will be observed as "Black Day" by Jats and the community members will wear black turbans and ribbons and armbands to protest the government's policies.

However, he said, "If all our demands are met before February 26 then we will call off our agitation."

"From March 1, the protesters will not cooperate with the government. No one will pay power, water bills and instalment of loans that they owe to the government," Malik said.

He had threatened that the stir will be intensified in Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Dadri, Kurukshetra, Mewat and Panchkula from March 1.