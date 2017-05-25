Javadekar promises timely results by CBSE

Union Human Resource Development Minister on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) would declare the results of classes 10 and 12 on time.

" will be declared on time, the date will be told by CBSE. No need to worry about the court's order, justice will be done for all," Javadekar told reporters here.

Javadekar's remarks came in the wake of the Delhi High Court's direction to CBSE not to implement its decision to scrap its moderation policy on marks this year.

The court had noted that the CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy after the students had taken the examinations.

The court's direction was a result of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of class 12 who have applied for admissions abroad.

The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, who felt that the policy would have a drastic impact on students since it was changed by way of a notification after the exams for this year were held.

Moderation of marks is done to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.