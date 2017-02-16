Jaya's house in Secunderabad, now in Sasikala's name, served tax notice

Te property was bought by Jaya when she was an actress and travelling between Chennai and Hyderabad

J Jayalalithaa’s house in Secunderabad, which is now in the name of “Ms. Natarajan”, has been served a property tax demand notice of Rs 35,424 by the Cantonment Board, according to a Deccan Chronicle report

The report said the property on Plot No 16 G/F, Radika Colony, West Marredpally, Secunderabad, was bought by when she was an actress and travelling between Chennai and Hyderabad.



According to a Cantonment Board official, the property tax of Rs 35,424 was due for two years despite reminders. The notice was put up on Tuesday.





The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted V K Sasikala, a close friend of Jayalalithaa, in case, ending her dream of becoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Besides the house, the late CM of Tamil Nadu had purchased properties in and around the city. According to a Business Today report, she owned 14.50 acres of farm land in Jeedimetla village in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. She also owned a commercial building in Hyderabad.

The SC said: "The facts and circumstances proved in evidence undoubtedly point out that Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Elavarasi were accommodated in Jayalalithaa's house pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched by them to hold Jayalalithaa's assets," the SC said.

According to the affidavit filed by with the Election Commission in April, last year, the total value of her movable assets was Rs 41.63 crore, while the total value of self-acquired assets (immovable assets) was Rs 72.09 crore.