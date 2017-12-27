Jayalalithaa death probe panel to quiz Dhinakaran on her treatment

A one-man inquiry commission on the death of has issued a notice to rival leader T T V seeking information known to him on her hospitalisation and treatment.



Jailed leader V K Sasikala's niece Krishnapriya, two doctors and S Poongundran, who had served as an to the late chief minister, have been issued summons, commission sources said on Wednesday.



The panel headed by retired high judge A Arumughaswamy had last week issued summons to Sasikala, a close confidant of, and seeking information about the hospitalisation and treatment provided to her.Several people, including Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa, have already deposed before the commission.died on December 5 last year at the here after being treated for 75 days for infection and other problems.The state on September 25 set up the commission in the backdrop of suspicions raised by several persons, including former rebel O Panneerselvam and his followers, regarding the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death.The term of the commission which ended on December 24 has been extended by six months, the sources said, adding that the latest summons was issued on Tuesday.They said Dhinakaran, nephew of Sasikala, was directed to submit within a week documents and evidence in his possession in respect of Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and medical treatment till her demise.He, however, need not personally appear before the commission and if needed will be asked to do so subsequently, the sources toldPoongundran has been asked to immediately furnish information related to the employees of the late leader's Poes Garden household and their contact details.Krishnapriya, daughter of Sasikala's brother, has been directed to appear before the commission on January 2.She had recently said a video purportedly showing in a hospital and released by Dhinakaran's loyalist P Vetrivel, was shot by at the request of the late leader.has condemned the release of the video clip by on December 20.and Sathyabama, both doctors, reportedly privy to some information in respect of Jayalalithaa's treatment and subsequent death, were also asked to appear during the first week of January next.The purported video of was made available to the commission by yesterday following summons to him, the sources added.has said he released the video on his own in view of suspicions being raised against over the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation of on September 22 last year.