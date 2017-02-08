Jayalalithaa's house should be converted as memorial, says Panneerselvam

"It is the wish and demand of every AIADMK party men that the house of late party Supremo and Chief Minister J in Poes Garden, along with the books and car she used, to be converted as a memorial to the expired leader," said the Chief Minister In an interview to the television channels, he said that a senior leader like him has to execute the wish of the partymen and steps will be taken towards that.

It may be noted that Poes Garden, the house in the middle of the city built by before she entered into politics, is currently the residence of the new AIADMK General Secretary and Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala and her family. Sasikala has been living in the house for several years now, except for a short period when expelled her a few years back.

Jayalalithaa's residence, named as Veda Nilayam, is situated at Poes Garden, in Chennai, in an area of 24,000 sq ft, in which the built up area is around 21,562 sq ft, according to the affidavit she submitted with the Election Commission of India prior to the Legislative Assembly Election, in 2016.

The property was purchased in July, 1967 for Rs 1.32 lakh which has seen an investment of Rs 76.74 lakh by way of development and construction. The approximate market value of the property at the time of submitting the affidavit was Rs 43.96 crore, says the document. This was part of her assets, worth Rs 113.73 crore, at the time of filing the affidavit.