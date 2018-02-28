Revered Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal passes away at 83

-
-
The Kanchi seer Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swami died on Wednesday at a private hospital.
The 83-year-old senior pontiff had been admitted in a serious condition after he complained of breathing problems.He was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. In recent months, he had been hospitalised and discharged a few times after he frequently complained about breathing problem, low sugar. He had been staying away from religious activities outside the mutt and was on rest for a few months due to health complications.
