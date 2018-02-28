JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sridevi: From botox to bathtub, how media made a mockery of actor's death

Sridevi funeral today at 3.30 pm, fans pay condolences: Top 10 developments
Business Standard

Revered Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal passes away at 83

The 83-year-old senior pontiff had been admitted in a serious condition after he complained of breathing problems

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swami
Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swami. Photo courtesy: YouTube

The Kanchi seer Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swami died on Wednesday at a private hospital.

The 83-year-old senior pontiff had been admitted in a serious condition after he complained of breathing problems. He was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. In recent months, he had been hospitalised and discharged a few times after he frequently complained about breathing problem, low sugar. He had been staying away from religious activities outside the mutt and was on rest for a few months due to health complications.

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 10:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements