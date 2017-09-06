JD(U) MLC's son Rocky Yadav get life term in road rage killing case

Rocky Yadav, son of MLC Manorama Devi, has been sentenced to life imprisionment by a Bihar court on Wednesday, the Times of India reported.

Rocky had been held guilty of killing in a case on August 31.

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav, also known as Rocky, was granted bail by the Patna High Court earlier on October 19 last year. The had cancelled his bail thereafter.

Two other accused have been awarded life imprisonment as well.

The MLA's son hid in his father's factory after shooting at Sachdeva, a businessman hailing from Gaya, for shooting him to death.

Rocky was enraged because the victim's car overtook his SUV on a highway.