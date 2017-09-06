JUST IN
JD(U) MLC's son Rocky Yadav get life term in road rage killing case

He had been held guilty on August 31 of shooting Aditya Sachdeva to death

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rocky Yadav
File photo of JDU MLC Manorama Devi's son Rocky Yadav in police custody in Gaya. Photo: PTI

Rocky Yadav, son of JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, has been sentenced to life imprisionment by a Bihar court on Wednesday, the Times of India reported. 

Rocky had been held guilty of killing Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case on August 31. 

Rakesh Ranjan Yadav, also known as Rocky, was granted bail by the Patna High Court earlier on October 19 last year. The Supreme Court had cancelled his bail thereafter.

Two other accused have been awarded life imprisonment as well.

The JD(U) MLA's son hid in his father's factory after shooting at Sachdeva, a businessman hailing from Gaya, for shooting him to death. 

Rocky was enraged because the victim's car overtook his SUV on a highway.
First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 16:53 IST

