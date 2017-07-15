'JD (U), Nitish Kumar won't tamper with mahagathbandhan, it's their baby'

The (United) on Saturday said that party leader and Chief Minister has not demanded resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named in a First Information Report (FIR).

The JD-U, however, demanded that Tejashwi should come out 'clean'.

Bihar's ruling coalition partner's assertion came after (RJD) chief dismissed the resignation of his son

" is a person of high moral values. Whatever he has had to say has been said during the Vidhan Mandal meeting earlier. Nitishji did not demand resignation. However, to continue to uphold the principles of the party, it is necessary that the concerned minister come out clean," JD (U) leader KC Tyagi told ANI here.

In response to Lalu's earlier remark of an FIR being insufficient to resign, Tyagi said an FIR is lodged only on the basis of thorough preliminary investigation.

He further urged the necessity to bring the truth to the forefront.

With regards to reports of an apparent rift in the RJD-JD (U) 'mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance, Tyagi re-iterated Lalu's stance on it, and said nothing will be done to harm their 'baby'.

"The JD (U) and are the last people who will do anything to tamper with the mahagathbandhan. It is our baby, which was initiated by There is no question at all of ending it," he said.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Lalu had earlier stated that the grand alliance in is an unbreakable bond, adding that the RJD will not let the (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) break the alliance between the JD (U), Congress and the RJD.

It is being said that after the JD (U) urged to come out clean on the corruption charges imposed by the CBI and the ED and asked Lalu to declare his assets and reveal the source of income, the rift between the alliance partners in the state seemed to have widened, indicating that the alliance is inching towards a split.

Earlier last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Tejaswi.

However, Lalu on Friday said that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Deputy Chief Minister.

"The Vidhan Mandal of our party has taken a decision that will not resign," Lalu told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

"An FIR is not sufficient reason for the resignation," he added.

This assertion from the RJD chief thus brought an end to speculations that might step down from the post to save the ruling alliance.

