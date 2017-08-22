JD(U) rebels to call national meet, reach election panel as 'real' party

Rebel JD(U) leaders led by Sharad Yadav will call a " council" meeting and approach the Commission to stake claim as the "real" party, Arun Shrivastava, a close aide of Yadav, said today.



His announcement came days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led faction called a council meeting of the party, which was attended by all MLAs as well as all but three members of Parliament, in It endorsed Kumar's decision to ally with the and accepted the invitation to join the



"We will call a meeting of council. Many leaders and state units are with us. We will approach the EC as we are the real party," Shrivastava told reporters.Shrivastava, who was sacked from the post of general secretary following Yadav's rebellion, also hit out at Kumar over his remarks that he had spent two hours with the then party chief George Fernandes to persuade him to send Yadav to the after his loss in 2004 elections."Such remarks do not behove a party president. He should remember that it is Sharad Yadav who helped him (Kumar) get assembly and tickets. Yadav funded his campaign," he claimed.He was referring to late 70s and early 80s when Yadav was among the better known socialist leaders at the level.Yadav had never attacked Kumar by name and the chief minister should also have maintained this decorum, he said.Shrivastava also alleged that the claims of JD(U) leaders that over 95 per cent of the office bearers were with Kumar were wrong.The Kumar-led JD(U) faction has insisted that there is no split in the party as an overwhelming majority of party's office bearers in states and at the level were with him.It has maintained that the decision of one or two leaders to leave the party cannot be called a split.The Yadav faction had hosted a parallel meeting in on the day of council meeting but almost all senior leaders had skipped it.