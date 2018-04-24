JEE Main 2018 answers released: You can check them on jeemain.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination ( Main 2018) has released the provisional answer keys by the on Tuesday. You can check the Mains 2018 answer sheets on the official website

The examinations were held on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15 and 16 (online mode). The answer scripts of both the online and offline examinations will be available on the official website from during April 24 to 27, 2018.

Here is how to check the answers:

The candidates have to login to check the answer keys and the response sheets online on the official website

1. View or challenge JEE MAIN 2018 Answer Key of Paper 1

2. View or challenge of recorded responses of Paper 1

The Mains 2018 result is expected to be released on April 30, 2018.

If you find any discrepancy in the paper, you can challenge:

If you have any objection to the answers or you want raise requests for a wrong capture of the responses against the OMR sheets, you can challenge the paper. For that, you have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question. The students are advised to go through the answer keys and OMR sheets carefully before raising objections.

However, Board will refund the amount if your challenge is accepted.