JeM continuing to threaten PM Modi, India at the behest of Pakistan's ISI

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), a terrorist group based in Pakistan, is continuing with its anti-India tirade with threats to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian State at the behest of its ISI masters.
While addressing a rally in Bhawalpur, Punjab, Ameer of JeM, Molvi Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar challenges India that his cadres were heading towards Delhi and if India could stop them, let it do so.
He said in his speech, "Modi, if you could stop JeM Mujahideen, let you try. Instead of spending 15,000 crore Rupees on purchase of gums for Army, it should be spent on procuring wood for burning the dead bodies of Indians, because so many people would be killed that there will be shortage of wood for burning their dead bodies. Right from Afzal Guru to Adnan Shaheed, the death of each 'martyr' would be avenged."
Pakistan continues to provide platform to dreaded terrorists to stage anti-India protests despite facing worldwide condemnation for sheltering terrorists on its territory.
Jaish-e-Muhammad's primary motive is to separate Kashmir from India and merge it into Pakistan. It has carried out several attacks primarily in Jammu and Kashmir.
The group maintained close relations with the Taliban and Al Qaeda and continues to be allied to them.
Asghar said in his speech, "The world would see the day when the name of JeM would be written in Indian Parliament at the spot which had touched the bullet from the gun of Arsalan Shaheed".
JeM allegedly carried out a sting of deadly attacks against Indian targets, including the attack on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and at Pathankot airbase in 2016.
"Gazva-e-Hind had started from Pathankot and then proceeded ahead.
Jammu had been shattered and now Delhi was getting to be shattered", added Asghar in his hated speech.
He added, "The spirit of taking revenge had not ended. Muslim girls of Gujarat, Muslims of Bangladesh and the people killed in Kashmir were not forgotten. The situation had changed now and jihad was in high spirits. Muslim Army of Allah would carry out jihad and the Indian opportunists would be kept behind bars".
Abdul Rauf Asghar is the brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of UN designated terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. India listed Azhar as one of its most wanted terrorists due to his history of militant activities.
