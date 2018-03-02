JeM continuing to threaten PM Modi, India at the behest of Pakistan's ISI

The (JeM), a terrorist group based in Pakistan, is continuing with its anti- tirade with threats to Indian Modi and the Indian State at the behest of its ISI masters.

While addressing a rally in Bhawalpur, Punjab, Ameer of JeM, Molvi Mufti challenges that his cadres were heading towards and if could stop them, let it do so.

He said in his speech, "Modi, if you could stop Mujahideen, let you try. Instead of spending 15,000 crore Rupees on purchase of gums for Army, it should be spent on procuring wood for burning the dead bodies of Indians, because so many people would be killed that there will be shortage of wood for burning their dead bodies. Right from to Adnan Shaheed, the death of each 'martyr' would be avenged."

continues to provide platform to dreaded terrorists to stage anti- protests despite facing worldwide condemnation for sheltering terrorists on its territory.

Jaish-e-Muhammad's primary motive is to separate from and merge it into It has carried out several attacks primarily in

The group maintained close relations with the and Al Qaeda and continues to be allied to them.

Asghar said in his speech, "The world would see the day when the name of would be written in at the spot which had touched the bullet from the gun of Arsalan Shaheed".

allegedly carried out a sting of deadly attacks against Indian targets, including the attack on the in December 2001 and at Pathankot airbase in 2016.

"Gazva-e- had started from Pathankot and then proceeded ahead.

Jammu had been shattered and now was getting to be shattered", added Asghar in his hated speech.

He added, "The spirit of taking revenge had not ended. Muslim girls of Gujarat, Muslims of and the people killed in were not forgotten. The situation had changed now and jihad was in high spirits. of Allah would carry out jihad and the Indian opportunists would be kept behind bars".

is the brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, the of UN designated terrorist group listed Azhar as one of its most wanted terrorists due to his history of militant activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)