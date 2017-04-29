Jet Airways: Decision against foreign co-pilots deferred

The local pilots' body of Jet Airways
has deferred its decision to not fly with foreign pilots
from next month.
The National
Aviators Guild, representing local pilots
of Jet Airways, had earlier this month issued a directive to its members not to fly with expatriate commanders from May 1 after one of the foreign pilots
allegedly assaulted a trainer in Bengaluru.
The NAG had also alleged that the Jet Airways
management treats its local pilots
in a "step-motherly" manner.
The order urging local pilots
to not fly with foreign pilots
has now been kept in "abeyance" till further instructions, a pilot source told PTI
.
At a meeting of NAG representatives, it has been decided to give Jet Airways
time to address the issue, the source added.
Jet Airways
had called a meeting with the NAG on April 26 but as most of its members were flying, it could not take place at that time, the source said.
The meeting is now likely to happen next week. However, the date is yet to be fixed.
Jet Airways
has some 60 expat commanders, who mainly operate its Boeing 737 and ATR fleet.
