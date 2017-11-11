JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

First Indian wheat consignment via Chabahar reaches Afghanistan

United Airlines cancels Delhi flights on air quality concerns
Business Standard

Jet Airways flight diverted due to non-availability of taxi way

Delhi-Patna flight departed from Delhi Airport's T-3 Terminal diverted to Varanasi due to non-availability of taxi way at Patna Airport flight

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways flight diverted due to non-availability of taxi way

A Jet Airways flight from Delhi to Patna that departed from Delhi Airport's T-3 Terminal was diverted to Varanasi due to non-availability of taxi way at Patna Airport flight.

Jet Airways flight No 9W 730, which was scheduled at 1430 hours with 150 passengers on board was diverted to Varanasi, on Friday night.

However, later the flight returned to Delhi and landed back at T-3 Terminal at 21.30 hours.

All 150 passengers were taken to Grand hotel at Vasant Kunj, while a special flight was arranged for the passengers the next day, the Jet Airways officials confirmed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements