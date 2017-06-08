Jet Airways inks MoU with Aeromexico for codeshare flights

Partnership will offer passengers enhanced connectivity & access to combined networks of airlines

Naresh Goyal-promoted private carrier on Thursday said, it has collaborated with Mexican flag carrier for and frequent flyers programme.



The two have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to give effect to the partnership, said in a release here.



The MoU, signed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Cancun (Mexico), outlines cooperation in the areas of enabling and frequent flyer programmes, it said.



As part of the arrangement, both carriers will code on each other's services between and via common gates in ( Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Amsterdam).



Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless to destinations where it has no presence.



To begin with, will place its marketing code '9W' on from Heathrow to City, the release said adding that in turn, will place its marketing code on Jet Airways' direct services from Heathrow to and



The initial via Heathrow will open for sale as well as later this year, subject to approvals, said in the release.



The will offer passengers enhanced and seamless access to the combined networks of both the airlines, with convenient connections via Jet Airways' European gateways, it said.



The comprehensive signed between the two carriers, also includes cooperation in the area of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits for members.



At the signing ceremony, Goyal said, "We are delighted to announce our with which will significantly enhance the international reach of both bringing increased benefits to all our guests."



"We are confident that this new will stimulate the demand for business and tourist between and Mexico," he said.



"The new relationship between and illustrates our commitment as well as strategic efforts to continuously strengthen our network, connecting with the rest of the world as well as providing opportunity and convenience to our guests who can now connect to from via our European gateways and vice versa," Goyal said.



Conesa said, "It is a great pleasure for us to settle this code share with that will build new bridges and connect to more easily."



"This achievement is a manifest of our will to continuously offer new flight destinations to our passengers. Also, by connecting with an important country as India, creates new cultural bonds and exchange between both nations," Conesa added.

