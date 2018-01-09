JUST IN
Jet fires two pilots who fought in cockpit during London-Mumbai flight

A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jet ties up with Air France-KLM on Europe routes

Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.


"Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot.

About the incident, the spokesperson had earlier said there was a "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew and the same was "resolved amicably" and "quickly".

First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 14:21 IST

