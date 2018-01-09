Jet fires two pilots who fought in cockpit during London-Mumbai flight

-
Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.
A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.
"Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot.
About the incident, the spokesperson had earlier said there was a "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew and the same was "resolved amicably" and "quickly".
