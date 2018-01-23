Jet flight experiences trail-strike at take off, airline grounds 2 pilots

A flight from carrying over 160 people on board to New Delhi suffered a tail-strike, leading to the grounding of its two pilots. The incident took place on January 21 during the take off, a senior DGCA official said. " has grounded the two pilots who were involved in the tail-strike incident of its flight at airport on Sunday," the official said. A spokesperson confirmed the incident but said that the aircraft with all 163 people including 155 passengers on board landed safely. " 65 of January 19, from to Delhi experienced a tail-strike.

The Boeing 737-800 with 8 crew and 155 guests, landed safely at Delhi," the spokesperson said in a statement. The aircraft was inspected and cleared for operations by the Jet Airways' engineering and safety team, it said. "The airline has reported the event to the regulatory authorities and is also investigating the matter. As a standard practice, the crew of the flight had been placed off active duty to assist with the investigations," it added.