Jet flight experiences trail-strike at take off, airline grounds 2 pilots

-
ALSO READJet Airways pilots resort to 'work to roster' protest over pending dues Why Jet Airways flights are getting delayed Jet Airways: Shedding flab to compete Jet fires two pilots who fought in cockpit during London-Mumbai flight Flight delayed too often? Why Jet Airways is facing timing headwinds
-
A Jet Airways flight from Bangkok carrying over 160 people on board to New Delhi suffered a tail-strike, leading to the grounding of its two pilots. The incident took place on January 21 during the take off, a senior DGCA official said. "Jet Airways has grounded the two pilots who were involved in the tail-strike incident of its flight at Bangkok airport on Sunday," the official said. A Jet Airways spokesperson confirmed the incident but said that the Boeing 737 aircraft with all 163 people including 155 passengers on board landed safely. "Jet flight 9W 65 of January 19, from Bangkok to Delhi experienced a tail-strike.
The Boeing 737-800 with 8 crew and 155 guests, landed safely at Delhi," the spokesperson said in a statement. The aircraft was inspected and cleared for operations by the Jet Airways' engineering and safety team, it said. "The airline has reported the event to the regulatory authorities and is also investigating the matter. As a standard practice, the crew of the flight had been placed off active duty to assist with the investigations," it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU