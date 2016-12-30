Jharkhand coal mine collapse: Seven miners dead, several others trapped

Seven miners were killed and several others feared trapped following a mishap in Lalmatia opencast coal mine at Rajmahal area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) Thursday night.

"So far, bodies of seven miners have been recovered from the mine. Rescue work is on," R R Mishra, officiating CMD of ECL, said.

There was a cave-in at the mine in Godda district at around 7.30 pm on Thursday night when excavators and tippers were working there following which rescue operations were launched immediately, Mishra said.

Director General of Mines Safety and senior officials were there to supervise the rescue operation, Mishra said.

Police said two persons were injured in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

Prime Minister spoke to Chief Minister over the phone and took stock of the situation.

The prime minister said Jharkhand government and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal were "working to restore normalcy".

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has been engaged in the rescue and relief operations.

"Saddened by the loss of lives at a mine in Jharkhand. My prayers are with those trapped inside. Spoke to CM on the situation," Modi said on Twitter.

Expressing sorrow, the Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday announced assistance of Rs two lakh for the families of the miners who died in the accident.

He also announced Rs 25,000 to the injured, official sources said.

"All senior officials have been asked to stay at the site," the chief minister said on Twitter.