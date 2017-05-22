Jharkhand lynching: Rahul attacks Modi over lawlessness in BJP-ruled states

In the wake of the horrifying case, where a mob claimed six lives over suspicion of kidnapping, Congress vice president on Monday launched a scathing attack on over the deteriorating law and order condition in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

Gandhi took to the Twitter to express his dismay over the incident and urged the Prime Minister to explain his position in the regard.

"From Raj to UP, Haryana & now Jharkhand are descending into chaos & lawlessness. Will the PM answer?," tweeted Gandhi.

Meanwhile, around 19 people have been arrested after seven people were beaten to death by a violent mob in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's over suspicion of being child-lifters.

According to the police, rumours on social media led to the "unfortunate and unprecedented" incidents of sheer brutality.