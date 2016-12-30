Jharkhand mine collapse: Death toll rises to 7, rescue operations underway

The death toll in the mine in Lalmatia rose to seven as an investigation into the accident and are still underway.

According to initial reports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has said that around 40-50 workers along with some machinery of a private company are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

The bodies were recovered during the rescue operation that started on Friday morning, Director General of Police (DGP) D.K. Pandey said.

The chances of survival of all trapped people were negligible, police sources said.

A heap of mud caved in at the entry point of Lalmatia mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), the police said.

At the time of the cave-in at the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines of Paharia Bhorya site, more than 70 vehicles were inside.

Rescue operation could not begin due to night fog, the police said.

While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached around 11 am from Patna, local police and administration continued the rescue operation.

The Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has sent a team to the spot to investigate. According to a DGMS official, the safety measures were overlooked during mining.

The locals said there was a crack in the heap of mud which collapsed and blocked the entry point of the mine. were taking place about 200 feet beneath the ground.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Raghubar Das and enquired about the incident.

The Chief Minister has also announced Rs.two lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 for the injured. He also said that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the mine collapse.

Discussing the reason behind this incident, Chairman and Managing Director of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "A higher committee has been formed and a Deputy General Manager will also enquire. The prima facie which has been found is the entire surface has collapsed. This is a unique phenomenon. But let us see what the reports say."

Misha further said that three excavators and seven dumpers were present there at the mining site.