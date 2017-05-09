Jhulan Goswami becomes world's highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket

Indian women's team fast bowler on Tuesday became the highest wicket-taker in history of ODIs, eclipsing the decade-long record in the name of Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Goswami dismissed South Africa's Raisibe Ntozakhe in an ongoing ODI to claim her 181st victim in the 50-over format, breaking Fitzpatrick's record of 180 wickets from 109 matches. Goswami had figures of 3/20 in 7.3 overs.

However Goswami's feat has been achieved in her 153rd match but that also speaks about her longevity in international

The 34-year-old Goswami, hailing from a small town called Chakdaha from Nadia district of West Bengal, made her debut way back in 2002.

The Indian women's team over the last decade and a half has been synonymous with two names -- skipper and Goswami.

Goswami was also adjudged ICC's 'Women Cricketer of the Year' in 2007.

In her younger days, she was the fastest woman fast bowler that ever produced. She still is very economical and batswomen across the globe still respect her wicket-to- wicket bowling.

Goswami also has 40 wickets in 10 Tests and 50 wickets in 60 Twenty20 Internationals.