'Jihadis leave India': Man burnt alive in Rajasthan in 'Love Jihad' case

A man was brutally attacked and his body set ablaze in Rajasthan's district for allegedly committing "love jihad". The accused, who has reportedly been arrested, shot a video of the brutal act and uploaded it on

According to a TimesNow report, the victim, whose half-charred body was found, has been identified as 48-year-old Mohammed Afrazul, who belonged to West Bengal's Malda district. The man seen attacking Afrazul and setting him ablaze in the video has been identified as Rajsamand-resident Shambhulal Regar, who can be seen saying that "Jihadis should leave the country, or else they will meet the same fate".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday termed the video as gut-wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator.

"It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case," Kataria was quoted as saying by the agency.

Raigar has been sent for interrogation in the matter, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said, adding the victim has been identified as Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Kumar said police were informed about a half-burnt body lying in Rajnagar in district.

He, along with Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Tripathi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Singh reached the spot where they found a badly disfigured body.

Immediately, the Forensic Scientific Lab (FSL) team and dog squad was summoned.

The tool used for murder, the victim's motorbike and his slippers were found in the crime scene.

It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case: Gulab Chand Kataria, #Rajasthan Home Minister on incident in Rajsamand where a man was burnt to death.



