TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Education

5-year-old twin sisters suffocate to death inside locked hot car in Gurgaon
Business Standard

JIPMER MBBS 2017 toppers list out

Candidates can download rank letter with marks from official website of JIPMER from today 10 am

Neha Upalekar 

JIPMER website
JIPMER website

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) conducted a national level online entrance exam on June 4, 2017, in 2 shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm to fill 200 medical seats including 50 in Karaikal and Puducherry at 399 centres in 75 cities across India. The result has been declared on June 9, 2017, in online mode only in the form of Merit List consisting of Candidate’s name, All India Rank, percentile secured, marks obtained in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Logic and Quantitative Reasoning, English and Comprehension. 

Candidates who have qualified JIMPER MBBS 2017 according to the result list will be eligible to appear in the counselling sessions and the sessions will begin for qualified candidates from June 28, 29, 30, 2017. The applicants can download their individual rank letter detailing their marks from the official website of JIPMER from July 15, 10 am onwards. 

On the basis of JIPMER 2017 result, the exam conducting authority has declared a merit list consisting of the qualified candidate’s name. It must also be noted that mere presence of a candidate’s name in JIPMER MBBS Merit List does not guarantee a seat to the respective candidate. Following is the JIPMER MBBS Topper List of the academic year 2017.

Rank Candidate's name Total percentile
1 Nipun Chandra 99.9987843
2 Abhishek Veerendra Dogra 99.9985117
3 George Aditya Paul 99.9975686
4 Aadithya Narayan S 99.9970235
5 Saarthak Miglani 99.9963529
6 Anjali Vinod 99.9951372
7 V N S Neastham Reddy Kadimisetti 99.9939215
8 Anjali Singhal 99.9910705
9 Siddhant Saraf 99.9910705
10 Sankeerth Sadananda 99.9910705

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

JIPMER MBBS 2017 toppers list out

Candidates can download rank letter with marks from official website of JIPMER from today 10 am

Candidates can download rank letter with marks from official website of JIPMER from today 10 am
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) conducted a national level online entrance exam on June 4, 2017, in 2 shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm to fill 200 medical seats including 50 in Karaikal and Puducherry at 399 centres in 75 cities across India. The result has been declared on June 9, 2017, in online mode only in the form of Merit List consisting of Candidate’s name, All India Rank, percentile secured, marks obtained in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Logic and Quantitative Reasoning, English and Comprehension. 

Candidates who have qualified JIMPER MBBS 2017 according to the result list will be eligible to appear in the counselling sessions and the sessions will begin for qualified candidates from June 28, 29, 30, 2017. The applicants can download their individual rank letter detailing their marks from the official website of JIPMER from July 15, 10 am onwards. 

On the basis of JIPMER 2017 result, the exam conducting authority has declared a merit list consisting of the qualified candidate’s name. It must also be noted that mere presence of a candidate’s name in JIPMER MBBS Merit List does not guarantee a seat to the respective candidate. Following is the JIPMER MBBS Topper List of the academic year 2017.

Rank Candidate's name Total percentile
1 Nipun Chandra 99.9987843
2 Abhishek Veerendra Dogra 99.9985117
3 George Aditya Paul 99.9975686
4 Aadithya Narayan S 99.9970235
5 Saarthak Miglani 99.9963529
6 Anjali Vinod 99.9951372
7 V N S Neastham Reddy Kadimisetti 99.9939215
8 Anjali Singhal 99.9910705
9 Siddhant Saraf 99.9910705
10 Sankeerth Sadananda 99.9910705

image
Business Standard
177 22

JIPMER MBBS 2017 toppers list out

Candidates can download rank letter with marks from official website of JIPMER from today 10 am

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) conducted a national level online entrance exam on June 4, 2017, in 2 shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm to fill 200 medical seats including 50 in Karaikal and Puducherry at 399 centres in 75 cities across India. The result has been declared on June 9, 2017, in online mode only in the form of Merit List consisting of Candidate’s name, All India Rank, percentile secured, marks obtained in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Logic and Quantitative Reasoning, English and Comprehension. 

Candidates who have qualified JIMPER MBBS 2017 according to the result list will be eligible to appear in the counselling sessions and the sessions will begin for qualified candidates from June 28, 29, 30, 2017. The applicants can download their individual rank letter detailing their marks from the official website of JIPMER from July 15, 10 am onwards. 

On the basis of JIPMER 2017 result, the exam conducting authority has declared a merit list consisting of the qualified candidate’s name. It must also be noted that mere presence of a candidate’s name in JIPMER MBBS Merit List does not guarantee a seat to the respective candidate. Following is the JIPMER MBBS Topper List of the academic year 2017.

Rank Candidate's name Total percentile
1 Nipun Chandra 99.9987843
2 Abhishek Veerendra Dogra 99.9985117
3 George Aditya Paul 99.9975686
4 Aadithya Narayan S 99.9970235
5 Saarthak Miglani 99.9963529
6 Anjali Vinod 99.9951372
7 V N S Neastham Reddy Kadimisetti 99.9939215
8 Anjali Singhal 99.9910705
9 Siddhant Saraf 99.9910705
10 Sankeerth Sadananda 99.9910705

image
Business Standard
177 22