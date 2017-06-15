JIPMER MBBS 2017 toppers list out

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) conducted a national level online entrance exam on June 4, 2017, in 2 shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm to fill 200 medical seats including 50 in Karaikal and Puducherry at 399 centres in 75 cities across India. The result has been declared on June 9, 2017, in online mode only in the form of Merit List consisting of Candidate’s name, All India Rank, percentile secured, marks obtained in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Logic and Quantitative Reasoning, English and Comprehension.

Candidates who have qualified JIMPER MBBS 2017 according to the result list will be eligible to appear in the counselling sessions and the sessions will begin for qualified candidates from June 28, 29, 30, 2017. The applicants can download their individual rank letter detailing their marks from the official website of from July 15, 10 am onwards.