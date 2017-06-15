JIPMER MBBS 2017 toppers list out

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) conducted a national level online entrance exam on June 4, 2017, in 2 shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm to fill 200 medical seats including 50 in Karaikal and Puducherry at 399 centres in 75 cities across India. The result has been declared on June 9, 2017, in online mode only in the form of Merit List consisting of Candidate’s name, All India Rank, percentile secured, marks obtained in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Logic and Quantitative Reasoning, English and Comprehension.
Candidates who have qualified JIMPER MBBS 2017 according to the result list will be eligible to appear in the counselling sessions and the sessions will begin for qualified candidates from June 28, 29, 30, 2017. The applicants can download their individual rank letter detailing their marks from the official website of JIPMER
from July 15, 10 am onwards.
On the basis of JIPMER
2017 result, the exam conducting authority has declared a merit list consisting of the qualified candidate’s name. It must also be noted that mere presence of a candidate’s name in JIPMER
MBBS Merit List does not guarantee a seat to the respective candidate. Following is the JIPMER
MBBS Topper List of the academic year 2017.
|
Rank
|
Candidate's name
|
Total percentile
|
1
|
Nipun Chandra
|
99.9987843
|
2
|
Abhishek Veerendra Dogra
|
99.9985117
|
3
|
George Aditya Paul
|
99.9975686
|
4
|
Aadithya Narayan S
|
99.9970235
|
5
|
Saarthak Miglani
|
99.9963529
|
6
|
Anjali Vinod
|
99.9951372
|
7
|
V N S Neastham Reddy Kadimisetti
|
99.9939215
|
8
|
Anjali Singhal
|
99.9910705
|
9
|
Siddhant Saraf
|
99.9910705
|
10
|
Sankeerth Sadananda
|
99.9910705
