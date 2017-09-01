JUST IN
JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested on Eid eve

Malik and an associate, Bashir Ahmad, were taken into custody and shifted to the Central Jail

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Yasin Malik
Police arrests chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested here on Friday.

Malik and an associate, Bashir Ahmad, were taken into custody and shifted to the Central Jail.

Before his arrest, Malik told reporters that even tyrants would release people from jails on the eve of Eid. "But the new kind of tyrants and oppressors take pleasure in arresting people on these occasions."
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 20:13 IST

