JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested on Eid eve

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested here on Friday.
Malik and an associate, Bashir Ahmad, were taken into custody and shifted to the Central Jail.
Before his arrest, Malik told reporters that even tyrants would release people from jails on the eve of Eid. "But the new kind of tyrants and oppressors take pleasure in arresting people on these occasions."
