JNPT handles 390,000 TEUs of container traffic in Nov, registers 6% growth

Delegations from Port of Halifax (Canada), Philippines and Iran have visited JNPT to explore the prospects of promoting trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

At least one terminal operated by APM Maersk at the busy Jawaharlal Nehru Port was attacked on Tuesday night by Petya ransomware attack
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) handled 3.9 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container traffic in November, the government has said.

JNPT is one of the top 12 major ports in the country.

"Of the four terminals at JNPT, JNPCT handled 1.18 lakh TEUs, APM Terminal's total stood at 1.66 lakh TEUs, DP World comprising NSICT and NSIGT) together handled 1.06 lakh TEUs in the month of November 2017," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

The port registered a 5.76 per cent growth in container handling during April-November 2017 as compared to the same period last year, it added.

"The Direct Port Delivery initiative under 'Ease of Doing Business' has been steadily going up and in the month of November, 34.73 per cent of cargo was cleared through DPD, resulting in significant saving in transaction cost and time," the ministry said.

JNPT acquired a new Multi Utility Purpose launch as part of 'green port' initiative in November, which is being deployed for fighting minor oil spill in the port area and debris collection.

Delegations from Antwerp Port visited JNPT to discuss the road-map for making JNPT Antwerp Training Centre a world class maritime training institute, the ministry said, adding that a high-level delegation from Latvia headed by its Prime Minister also visited JNPT to see the port infrastructure and facilities.

Delegations from Port of Halifax (Canada), Philippines and Iran have visited JNPT to explore the prospects of promoting trade.
First Published: Sat, December 09 2017. 14:09 IST

