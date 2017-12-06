JNU cancels lectures on Ram temple; Swamy says his 'powerful' views feared

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled another programme on the issue on Wednesday, saying it wanted to "maintain communal harmony".

The event "Reclaiming the Republic" was organised by the Students Union where Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Prakash Karat, women rights activist Kavita Krishnan and economics professor at Jayati Ghosh were scheduled to speak, among others, on the demolition in 1992.

"The competent authority has cancelled public lectures/talks on the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi and in the campus on December 6 in order to maintain communal harmony and peace and stability," a letter from the Dean of Students read.

"Academic discussions on various themes are always permitted that contribute to knowledge enhancement and social order," it added.

Another lecture "Why in Ayodhya" on the same issue was cancelled by the university late on Tuesday evening. In a letter issued by the Senior Warden Koyna Hostel, where it was listed to take place, the varsity had ordered the cancellation without citing any reason.

BJP parliamentarian on Wednesday said his lecture on the issue was cancelled by the authorities because they feared his "powerful" arguments in favour of the temple.

The events were scheduled on Wednesday for the day marked 25 years of demolition of the in in

