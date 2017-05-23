JNU to shift entrance exams from May, June to December

The move comes two years after after it was put forward at a meeting of varsity's Academic Council

will shift its entrance exams for all courses from the usual period between May and June to December, starting this year.



The move comes two years after after it was put forward at a meeting of the varsity's Academic Council (AC) and approved at a Standing Committee meeting. It had been put on hold to study its feasiblity.



"The entrance exams for 2018 will be conducted in December this year. A committee has been formed to find modalities to conduct the exam," VC told PTI.



We are implementing the proposal that received a nod long back, he added.



The VC said the university was trying to fill all vacancies available with faculties in and courses in December.



"We are also asking the centres to tell us about the vacancies available with each teacher. Once we receive the information, it will be put on the prospectus. It is the responsibility of the centres to inform us about the vacancies," he said.



The administration has already started writing to each centre, he added.



The entrance exams for various programmes, including and courses, for the year 2017 began on May 16 and continued till May 19.

