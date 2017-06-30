Job chucker at 22, anti-hunger hero Ankit Kawatra is feted by Queen at 25

He had a great job in a great company, that came with a fat salary and enhanced status. And he was only 22. The next logical step would have been to get married and have kids while ascending the hierarchy at work and climbing the social ladder. But it was an experience at a wedding function that stimulated the compassionate side of Ankit Kawatra's personality, driving him to chuck a lucrative corporate career and start a not-for-profit organisation called Feeding India in 2014. The outfit has, till date, served more than 8.5 million meals to the deprived.

Kawatra's work hasn't gone unnoticed, and he was even conferred with the ‘Queen’s Young Leaders Award’ by II at a ceremony at the Buckingham Palace on June 29, 2017.

Feeding India collects food that would have otherwise been wasted, from various donors and offers it to those who cannot afford it or otherwise access it. The beneficiaries are mostly children, the elderly and the differently-abled.

Kawatra says he once attended a celebrity wedding that had about 10,000 guests and decided to stay back to see what the caterers did to the food after everyone had gone home. He was shocked to learn that practically all the leftover, which could have fed several hungry mouths that night, headed straight for the bin.

The incident shook Kawatra and he thought of starting an organisation that could help stem the wastage and feed the hungry. His outfit, ‘Feeding India’ started in Greater Kailash, Delhi with a team of five in 2014. Initially, they were featured on a TV game show ‘Deal or No Deal’. They also did an awareness campaign with celebrity chefs called ‘Save my Love’ to spread awareness.

Today it has a presence in 43 cities with 4,500 volunteers and has served more than 8.5 million meals to children, women, the elderly and the differently-abled. Kawatra says his mission is to eliminate hunger during his lifetime.

Queen's Young Leaders Award

The award marks 60 years of the Queen's monarchy and six decades of service to Commonwealth nations. Awards were conceived to discover, felicitate and support 60 exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth, aged 18-29, who took the lead in making a lasting difference in their communities and in using their skills to transform the lives of others.

Kawatra, who is only 25 years old today, was chosen for his initiatives in feeding the needy. The 60 award winners were chosen from among thousands of nominees across all 53 Commonwealth member countries, and are working in various socially-oriented areas such as climate change, gender equality, youth unemployment, anti-bullying, hunger and education reforms.

The award winners also attended a year-long programme of training and mentoring facilitated by the Institute of Continuing Education, University of Cambridge.

On his receiving this award, Kawatra said, “Getting this honour from the Queen herself at the Buckingham Palace is a huge honour -- something that I could not even dream of. I also believe that this is a landmark for both countries, especially since UK and India have a shared history on so many fronts. A huge salute to each and every one of the 4,500 'Feeding India’ volunteers who strive relentlessly to provide food to people in need doing so much for the country and the people.”



Kawatra was a part of a 10-day residential programme consisting of workshops and exercises at the University of Cambridge, prior to his receiving the award.



Starting Feeding India

After seeing the humungous amount of food being wasted at a wedding function,

Kawatra was stirred and he quit his job in a move that would transform his life forever. He tried to convince his friends and colleagues to join him in collecting extra food from weddings, parties, canteens, and restaurants and donating it to the needy.

Starting with a team of five volunteers in Delhi, Kawatra's Feeding India partnered with caterers in the city and started donating the food collected to those who could not afford a decent meal.

Says Kawatra: “Poverty is not a new phenomenon. People talk about it at length but very few actually do to address the problem. After seeing so much food getting wasted at the marriage, I thought it was high time to act. I am young now, so I have more vigour. Why should I wait to get old?”

“My family is into business. When I decided to quit my job they were frantic. Initially I didn’t tell them what I was planning to do. Gradually, I opened up and they accepted my idea. I had no entrepreneurial experience. It was tough for me to convince people. Many would turn the other way when I asked for support, but gradually things worked out,” Kawatra added.

The journey so far

‘Feeding India’ runs several projects aimed at solving the problem of hunger and malnutrition in India and runs a 24/7 refrigerated vehicle that moves around Delhi collecting and donating excess food. The organisation has also adopted many donation centres, self-run schools, and shelter homes for children, senior citizens, and the disabled across different cities, where nutritious and well-balanced meals are provided on daily basis.

Recognition and awards

Kawatra was also selected as one of the 17 ‘United Nations Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals’ in 2016 to raise awareness about the United Nations SDGs (Full form) among today's youth. He was also listed as a ‘Forbes

30 Under 30 Honoree’ along with actor Alia Bhatt, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik.

About his experience so far, Kawatra says, “I never thought I would get such appreciation. It is a great accomplishment for me. My mission is to finish hunger and I am just working for it. I want to become the voice that can speak for hunger.”

Hunger problem in India

Of the three basic necessities -- food, clothing and shelter -- the first is the most significant. It is challenging for anyone to subsist without an adequate amount of food.