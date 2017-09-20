Job creation India's biggest challenge: Rahul Gandhi at Princeton

vice-president Gandhi is addressing a meeting with students at University in New Jersey.



Gandhi said that intolerance and unemployment are the key issues that pose a serious challenge to India's security and development.

Gandhi, who is in the US on a two-week-long tour, held a series of meetings, including a roundtable with eminent Indian /South Asia experts hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), a Democratic-leaning think tank.







LIVE: VP Gandhi in conversation at Princeton, Sept 20, 2017

Here are the highlights of what he has said till now:

1947 we took a huge step, we started a process of transforming India. It started before that, when Mahatma Gandhi came:

1991 was an important point, we took some decisions to open up the economy. Democracy, telecommunications helped:

1950s: brilliant Parliament sessions took place as Parliamentarians made laws.We sit in Parliament but we don't make laws:

The problem everywhere in India is concentration of power. Good governance is about resisting centralisation of power: