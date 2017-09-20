Job creation India's biggest challenge: Rahul Gandhi at Princeton

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a meeting with students at Princeton University in New Jersey.
Rahul Gandhi said that intolerance and unemployment are the key issues that pose a serious challenge to India's national security and development.
Gandhi, who is in the US on a two-week-long tour, held a series of meetings, including a roundtable with eminent Indian /South Asia experts hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), a Democratic-leaning think tank.
Here are the highlights of what he has said till now:
— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
LIVE: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi in conversation at @Princeton, Sept 20, 2017 https://t.co/25KHXJVfeO
1947 we took a huge step, we started a process of transforming India. It started before that, when Mahatma Gandhi came: #RGinUS @Princeton— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
We’re not spending enough on education and healthcare. Jobs are the biggest challenge: #RGinUS @Princeton pic.twitter.com/4xoTR1zWMl— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
1991 was an important point, we took some decisions to open up the economy. Democracy, telecommunications helped: #RGinUS @Princeton pic.twitter.com/kSRaIDhzxb— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
1950s: brilliant Parliament sessions took place as Parliamentarians made laws.We sit in Parliament but we don't make laws:#RGinUS @Princeton— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
The problem everywhere in India is concentration of power. Good governance is about resisting centralisation of power: #RGinUS @Princeton pic.twitter.com/zzxwc6otK1— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
On a uniform civil code: I leave that idea to the courts of our country. I have faith in them: #RGinUS @Princeton pic.twitter.com/ArFiTQLZXx— Congress (@INCIndia) 19 September 2017
