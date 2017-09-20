JUST IN
Business Standard

Job creation India's biggest challenge: Rahul Gandhi at Princeton

He said we are not spending enough on education and healthcare

BS Web Team 

Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Prof Sondhi at Princeton, NJ. Photo: Twitter: ( @INCIndia)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a meeting with students at Princeton University in New Jersey.

Rahul Gandhi said that intolerance and unemployment are the key issues that pose a serious challenge to India's national security and development. 

 

Gandhi, who is in the US on a two-week-long tour, held a series of meetings, including a roundtable with eminent Indian /South Asia experts hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), a Democratic-leaning think tank.

Here are the highlights of what he has said till now:
First Published: Wed, September 20 2017. 04:00 IST

