Job offers at IIM-A: Accenture, BCG emerge as top recruiters in Cluster 1

Consulting firms led by Accenture Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) made the highest number of offers for Cluster one of final placements at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). The first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2018 held on Saturday comprised three cohorts of firms from investment banking and markets, management consulting and private equity, venture capital and hedge funds. Recruiters in Cluster one included regulars like Accenture Strategy, A T Kearney, Bain & Co, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman and The Boston Consulting Group. Among these, while Accenture Strategy made the highest number of offers, at 17, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), BCG made 15 offers. While consulting firms, offering management consulting roles across geographies, continued to hire in large numbers, finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital, and capital markets across functions and geographies. Unlike other B-schools, IIM-A follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. The second cluster of final placements at IIM-A will be held on February 13, 2018.
