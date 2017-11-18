Join hands with Congress to fight the BJP: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to Left

Former prime minister on Saturday urged the in India to cooperate with the leadership at the level to fight together against the "wrong" policies of the BJP-led Union government.



"At the level, are we going to oppose the as a united front or whether will keep and at the same distance?" he said in his address at a public meeting organised here by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).



"If they are sincere in the fight against the and its policies, they have to cooperate with the leadership of at the level and fight together against the BJP's and divisive policies," he said.The former prime minister criticised Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF government, saying under the Pinaryi Vijayan-led government, "rule of law has crumbled, women in the state do not feel safe and economic progress is slow".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)