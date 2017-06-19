JoSAA 2017 counselling begins, get registered at josaa.nic.in

Last date for registration and choice filling June 26, 2017

The (JoOSAA) has started the centralised counselling and from June 16, 2017. Students can fill form from the official website, josaa.nic.in. JEE Advanced 2017 result was announced on June 11, 2017 Sunday.



Dates to remember





Event Date and choice filling begins June 15, 2017 Last date for and choice filling June 26, 2017 First round of begins June 28, 2017 First round reporting for seat acceptance begins June 29, 2017 First round reporting for seat acceptance ends July 3, 2017

All the who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2016 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs & ISM). Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register and choice fill:1. Log on to the official website josaa.nic.in2. Click on the tab Click here for And Choice Filling on the homepage3. Enter 2017 roll number, password, and security pin4. Fill-in the choices in decreasing order of preference5. Fill-in as many choices as possible6. Remember to ‘lock’ the choices. The last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closesThere are no limitations on the number of institutes you wish to apply for. The seat allocation will be jointly conducted during June-July 2017 this year also. Actual dates of seat acceptance of various rounds will be published soon. are advised to visit the official website for regular updates on schedule of events.The is a simple process, according to the official notification, where reconfirm a few basic details, i.e. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality and provide their contact details.The qualified have to now lock their choices to seek admission in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 (NITs), 23 of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 funded technical institutions.Nearly 36000 seats are available in various B Tech courses for the academic session 2017-18. The successful can fill their choice by June 26, 2017 at 5:00 PM. All who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs).Students are allowed to participate in the counselling process through ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ options. These three options allow a candidate to either retain the allotted seat or to opt for a change in seat in any other or in the same where the seat has been allotted. Withdrawal option is not available in the last round of seat acceptance period.To accept allotted seats, must pay seat acceptance fee through e-challan or net banking, and report at the respective reporting centre (RC) for document verification. The RCs would be opened from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.The result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017 was declared on June 11, 2017. Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh (Panchkula) secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Pune's Akshat Chugh and Delhi's Ananya Agarwal at the second and third position respectively.