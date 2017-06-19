JoSAA 2017 counselling begins, get registered at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoOSAA) has started the centralised counselling and seat allotment from June 16, 2017. Students can fill registration form from the official website, josaa.nic.in. JEE Advanced 2017 result was announced on June 11, 2017 Sunday.
Dates to remember
|Event
|Date
|Registration and choice filling begins
|June 15, 2017
|Last date for registration and choice filling
|June 26, 2017
|First round of seat allotment begins
|June 28, 2017
|First round reporting for seat acceptance begins
|June 29, 2017
|First round reporting for seat acceptance ends
|July 3, 2017
Registration and choice filling
All the candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2016 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs & ISM). Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register and choice fill:
1. Log on to the official website josaa.nic.in
2. Click on the tab Click here for Registration And Choice Filling on the homepage
3. Enter JEE Main 2017 roll number, password, and security pin
4. Fill-in the choices in decreasing order of preference
5. Fill-in as many choices as possible
6. Remember to ‘lock’ the choices. The last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes
There are no limitations on the number of institutes you wish to apply for. The seat allocation will be jointly conducted during June-July 2017 this year also. Actual dates of seat acceptance of various rounds will be published soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regular updates on schedule of events.
Admission process
The registration is a simple process, according to the official notification, where candidates reconfirm a few basic details, i.e. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality and provide their contact details.
The qualified candidates have to now lock their choices to seek admission in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions.
Nearly 36000 seats are available in various B Tech courses for the academic session 2017-18. The successful candidates can fill their choice by June 26, 2017 at 5:00 PM. All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs).
Counselling and seat allocation process
Students are allowed to participate in the counselling process through ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ options. These three options allow a candidate to either retain the allotted seat or to opt for a change in seat in any other institute or in the same institute where the seat has been allotted. Withdrawal option is not available in the last round of seat acceptance period.
To accept allotted seats, candidates must pay seat acceptance fee through e-challan or SBI net banking, and report at the respective reporting centre (RC) for document verification. The RCs would be opened from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
JEE Advanced 2017 results
The result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017 was declared on June 11, 2017. Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh (Panchkula) secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Pune's Akshat Chugh and Delhi's Ananya Agarwal at the second and third position respectively.
