JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

US facing most natural disasters followed by China and India: UN
Business Standard

Journalist Gauri Lankesh silenced: Amnesty flags concern over free speech

The 55-yr-old editor of a Kannada weekly was gunned down on Tuesday night

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gauri lankesh
Firebrand editor Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru on Sept 5.

The killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh by gunmen outside her residence in Bengaluru "raises alarm" about the state of freedom of expression in the country, Amnesty International India said on Wednesday.

Gauri, who was known for her strident anti-establishment views and writings against Hindu fundamentalists, was never afraid of speaking truth to power, the rights body said.


"Her assassination must be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice. The police must investigate whether she was killed because of her journalism," Asmita Basu, Programmes Director at Amnesty International India, said.

Gauri, 55, was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada weekly. She was widely regarded as an independent and outspoken journalist and activist, and a fierce critic of hardline Hindu groups in Karnataka.

"Critical journalists and activists have increasingly faced threats and attacks across India in recent years. State governments must act to protect those whose voices of dissent are being silenced," Basu said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that there have been no conviction in any of 27 cases of journalists "murdered for their work" in India since 1992, the statement said.

First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU