Journalist Sandeep Sharma crushed by truck: MP Police constitutes SIT

-
ALSO READMadhya Pradesh's price deficit scheme's budget swells due to price fall Madhya Pradesh cops strip, beat farmers; NHRC issues notice to state govt Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Brisk polling for Mungaoli and Kolaras seats 12 yrs of Shivraj Chouhan: MP still has highest infant mortality rate MP passes death penalty bill for rape of girls aged 12 and below
-
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma's death.
"Police have formed a SIT team after Journalist Sandeep Sharma, who had been reporting on Sand Mafia, was run over by a truck in Bhind," said Bhind Superintend of Police (SP).
Sharma, who had been reporting against Sand Mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Sunday.
The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint for allegedly receiving death threat by some unknown people.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU