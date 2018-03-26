JUST IN
Journalist Sandeep Sharma crushed by truck: MP Police constitutes SIT

Sharma, who had been reporting against Sand Mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Sunday

ANI  |  Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India] 

Sandeep Sharma
Sandeep Sharma Photo: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma's death.

"Police have formed a SIT team after Journalist Sandeep Sharma, who had been reporting on Sand Mafia, was run over by a truck in Bhind," said Bhind Superintend of Police (SP).

Sharma, who had been reporting against Sand Mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Sunday.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint for allegedly receiving death threat by some unknown people.
First Published: Mon, March 26 2018. 20:06 IST

